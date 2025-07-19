Galactus revealed: Hot Toys unleashes a colossal first look at the supervillain

HQ

Marvel Studios has been pretty stingy when it comes to showing Galactus in the promotional material — so far, we've mostly seen his feet and the back of his head. As you probably know, none other than Ralph Ineson is set to play the legendary, planet-devouring villain, which only adds to the hype. And now, thanks to Hot Toys, we've gotten an even better look at what he'll actually look like in the film, as they've just revealed their brutally gorgeous (and gigantic) collector's figure.

Today, Hot Toys introduces a new product line: Sofvi Masterpiece Series, which focuses on high-quality vinyl figures with a unique artisanal charm. Their proud first release is the Galactus Jumbo Sofvi Figure. Crafted from vinyl, this beast stands a towering 70 cm tall and features six points of articulation.

His head, upper arms, forearms, and waist are rotatable, giving you plenty of commanding display options. The head sculpt includes LED-lit eyes glowing with cosmic energy, while the finely painted metallic red and purple finish brings his iconic armor to life. This isn't just a collectible — it's a Sofvi art piece that perfectly bridges the gap between high-end toy and display masterpiece.

What do you think about Galactus new look?