Galacticare is like a playable cartoon series

Galacticare is full of charm, something that we saw right off the bat when we got to take a look at it last month. We also had the chance to sit down with Josh Bishop, Creative Director at Brightrock Games and chat a bit about the charming and wacky style of this new sim.

"Each level is like an episode of a cartoon," said Bishop. "You have a fully voiced cast of these crazy characters and in each level some different and usually quite dumb situation happens. So one level you're at a music festival and you're treating everyone from these mosh pits or, you know, one performer has thrown liquid metal all over their patients. In another level you might be at this giant space farm where all of the vegetables are dying and they've asked you to come and treat them."

As well as a bunch of interesting characters, you've also got some weird ways to treat patients. The projectile medicine room, for example, shoots treatments right into the faces of your patients. There are plenty more interesting treatment rooms, as Bishop picked out "the boning chamber" as his personal favourite.

Check out the full interview below to get ready for Galacticare, coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox early next year.