Galactic Civilizations IV announced, will enter early access in Spring

Stardock has just revealed that the latest entry into its space sim series Galactic Civilizations IV will arrive in early access some time this Spring. The game is said to be much broader in scope than other outings, as it features an expanded technology tree and more intelligent AI for the civilizations you'll encounter.

The game might be launching soon, but this early access version is actually in alpha and a full version won't release until 2022. The reasoning behind it is that the game features "dramatic changes from previous Galactic Civilizations games."

"The focus in Galactic Civilizations IV is the player actually dealing with AI characters," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. "In previous versions, the computer AI meant other civilizations. Now, every civilization is made up of hundreds of characters who have their own agendas. In 4X terms, it's like dealing with Civs of Civs."

"We eliminated the ideology tree we had in previous games," said Wardell. "Now, players will find themselves choosing between personal liberty and collectivism, authoritarianism and anarchy and seeing what kind of civilization they want to create. These choices not only unlock additional gameplay features, but determine what kinds of 'missions' will spawn."

You can take a look at the game's announcement trailer in the video above.