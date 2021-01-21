Galactic Civilizations III is free on PC

You're watching Advertisements

Epic Games decided to end last week's Lucasfilm Games extravaganza by making Star Wars Battlefront II free on its store, but these offers only last until 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CET the following Thursday, so now it's time to get another free goodie.

As we already knew, Galactic Civilizations III is the game that has taken its place and will be free on the Epic Games Store for seven days. Now we also know that the next free game is set to be Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, Long Hat House's upcoming game that actually launches on January 28. Hopefully that means it'll be off to a fantastic start.