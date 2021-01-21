Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Galactic Civilizations III

Galactic Civilizations III is free on PC

And Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition will take its place next Thursday.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Epic Games decided to end last week's Lucasfilm Games extravaganza by making Star Wars Battlefront II free on its store, but these offers only last until 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CET the following Thursday, so now it's time to get another free goodie.

As we already knew, Galactic Civilizations III is the game that has taken its place and will be free on the Epic Games Store for seven days. Now we also know that the next free game is set to be Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, Long Hat House's upcoming game that actually launches on January 28. Hopefully that means it'll be off to a fantastic start.

Galactic Civilizations III

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy