Gal Gun Returns cancelled for Xbox

Later this month, Gal Gun Returns launches for PC, Switch and Xbox One. Or at least that was the plan. The remaster of the original Gal Gun has now been cancelled. The game has a very sexy setting with horny teenagers as the main theme, and as Sony has stricter rules regarding these things, PlayStation 4 was never under consideration.

But despite the game being finished, it seems like Microsoft has gotten cold feet along the way and decided it wasn't for Xbox. Below is the official explanation to what has happened, shared on Twitter.

Gal Gun Returns will be released for both PC and Switch as planned on January 28, but not for PlayStation and Xbox.