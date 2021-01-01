Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Gal Gun Returns

Gal Gun Returns cancelled for Xbox

It looks like Microsoft got cold feet regarding the title.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Later this month, Gal Gun Returns launches for PC, Switch and Xbox One. Or at least that was the plan. The remaster of the original Gal Gun has now been cancelled. The game has a very sexy setting with horny teenagers as the main theme, and as Sony has stricter rules regarding these things, PlayStation 4 was never under consideration.

But despite the game being finished, it seems like Microsoft has gotten cold feet along the way and decided it wasn't for Xbox. Below is the official explanation to what has happened, shared on Twitter.

Gal Gun Returns

Gal Gun Returns will be released for both PC and Switch as planned on January 28, but not for PlayStation and Xbox.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy