Gal Gun Returns announced for PC, Switch and Xbox One

Next year marks the 10th anniversary for the Gal Gun series, and now PQube has announced it will be celebrating this by releasing a remastered version of the original. In these very Japanese games, the protagonist - who is super popular with the ladies - must use his Pheromone Shot to get specifically the love of his life to discover him.

Gal Gun Returns will be released for PC, Switch and Xbox One. The previous title was released for PlayStation 4, but was censored due to Sony's strict rules. A reasonable speculation, is that the very same rules is the reason why PQube will be skipping PlayStation 4 with Gal Gun Returns. You can read more about it on the official homepage.

Gal Gun Returns launches on January 28 for Switch (both physical and digital) and Xbox One (only digital), and in February for PC (Steam). Check out the announcement trailer below: