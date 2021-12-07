Cookies

Gal Gun: Double Peace is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022

The game originally landed on PS4 and PS Vita back in 2015.

Gal Gun: Double Peace, the sequel to the 2011-released Gal Gun, will be coming to Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2022, announced the developer Inti Creates. This rail shooter actually landed on PS4 and PS Vita in 2015 at first, then later followed on PC in 2016.

This is not the first game from the series coming to Nintendo's hybrid console. While Switch was one of the initial platforms Gal Gun 2 (2018) landed on, the original Gal Gun has also been brought to Switch back in January this year.

Are you a fan of Gal Gun series, and will you get Gal Gun: Double Peace for your Switch console?

