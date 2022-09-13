Gal Gadot would like to do a Wonder Woman and Avengers cross-over

HQ

Last month, Dwayne Johnson (who's next movie is DC's Black Adam) explained that he thinks DC and Marvel should do a movie cross-over at some point, something they have done several times before in the world of comic books.

Now Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman, has shared similar opinions in an interview with Access after getting the question if she would like to do something with Marvel in the future:

"Maybe we can do something like, you know, Wonder Woman appears in the Avengers and the Avengers appears in Wonder Woman. We'll see, I mean I'm open. I'm all about love and I like my friends both in DC and Marvel. So we'll see."

What do you think of the idea of DC and Marvel characters meeting up in a movie or a TV series, and are there any particular heroes you would like to participate in a cross-over?