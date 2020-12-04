Gal Gadot will be at The Game Awards

You're watching Advertisements

We already knew that Tom Holland will be a part of this year's The Game Awards, something that hopefully means that we'll finally get to see a trailer from the upcoming Uncharted movie. But it turns out Holland isn't the only Hollywood celebrity who'll be there.

Gal "Wonder Woman" Gadot is also visiting, something that was revealed by the producer and host Geoff Keighley yesterday. She could be there for just her star quality, but we're hoping it means something more as well. Perhaps a glimpse of some of the upcoming Warner games like Gotham Knights and/or Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

Wonder Woman was also a part of the ensemble of both Injustice: Gods Among Us and Injustice 2, and since the developer Netherrealm Studios latest game, Mortal Kombat 11 was released almost two years ago - it wouldn't be too farfetched that we might get Injustice 3 announced by Gadot as well.

The Game Awards starts 01:00 on December 11. Make sure not to miss it - but if you do, you can count on us to cover everything for you.