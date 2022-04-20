Gal Gadot: We're working on the script and getting Wonder Woman 3 made

HQ

Wonder Woman was a big hit when it was released back in 2017 and was both praised and a commercial success. The sequel from 2020, Wonder Woman 1984, wasn't as good though and as it was released during the pandemic, it didn't even get the investment back in ticket sales.

Even though we've known for quite some time that the director and writer Patty Jenkins wants to to a third movie with Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman yet again, we still haven't heard anything about the production. Now we've seen a tiny sign of life from Gadot, who was interviewed by Forbes, and said:

"We're actually in the mix of working on the script and getting the third one made, so it's all wheels are working and turning and I'm super, super excited for the fans to come and watch Wonder Woman 3 once it's made."

What do you think of Gadot as Wonder Woman and what do you think about the prospects of a great third movie with the heroine?