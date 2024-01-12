Gal Gadot was considered to be the 'ultimate' Barbie

HQ

The Barbie movie was the biggest success of 2023's box office, but it did seem like a lot of key ingredients had to come together at the right time to make this movie work. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach had to make the right script, Ryan Gosling had to give his all as Ken, and Margot Robbie simply had to play Barbie.

However, according to Deadline, the Suicide Squad and Wolf of Wall Street actress may not have been the right choice. Initially, it was Gal Gadot who was perceived to be the perfect Barbie, by none other than Robbie herself.

Early on in the process, Robbie was just signed on as a producer, and saw Gadot as the perfect version of Barbie. The vision was then for Gerwig to write the script around the Wonder Woman actress, but as time went on, and it became clearer Robbie was the one who'd be playing the doll, the script began to shape around her instead.