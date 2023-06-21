Gal Gadot wants to make movie with Margot Robbie

HQ

It has been rumoured for quite some time that Gal Gadot was considered to play one of the Barbie dolls in the upcoming movie, Barbie, and Margot Robbie recently confirmed this in an interview with Vogue, stating:

"Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful, because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky. It's like right before being a dork."

Unfortunately, this partnership didn't pan out this time due to scheduling conflicts, but this does not mean that we're not going to see the currently two brightest shining female stars in Hollywood in the same movie. When Gadot heard what Robbie had said about her, she commented on this to Entertainment Tonight and said:

"Margo, I love you! I'll do anything with you, I'll be [in] anything with you!"

We assume a whole lot of directors, producers and movie companies would be interested in such a project as well, so let's keep our fingers crossed it'll happen sooner or later.