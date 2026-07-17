Gal Gadot must run to save her son's life in Prime Video's The Runner

It might not surprise you to hear this, but a film called The Runner is all about someone who likes to run.

Set to premiere on Prime Video this September, this thriller flick stars Gal Gadot in the leading role of a mother who must run across London, constantly overcome troublesome hurdles, and ultimately reach a client she represents as a lawyer to kill them. Why, you might ask? Because her son has been kidnapped by Damien Lewis and now he's forcing her to commit this heinous act in order to save his life.

Directed by Kevin Macdonald, The Runner will officially be coming to Prime Video on September 2, and you can see the official trailer for the flick and its synopsis below.

"Threatened by an anonymous source who has kidnapped her son, MAIA, a lawyer, must travel on foot throughout London to kill a client she represents to save her son."