BattleBit Remastered
      Heart of Stone

      Gal Gadot looks serious in Heart of Stone character poster

      The Netflix movie debuts in August.

      Netflix usually has one or two big movies lined up for each month. For next month, August, the big one for the streamer will be Heart of Stone, an action flick that sees Gal Gadot starring as Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative who is racing against time to stop a hacker from getting its hands on a valuable and very dangerous weapon.

      Heart of Stone will debut on Netflix on August 11, and if you want to see a glimpse at the film, you can check out the trailer below, and even the brand new character posters that show Gadot's Stone looking very serious, as well as an equally stern Jamie Dornan, Mattias Schweighöfer, and Alia Bhatt.

      Will you be watching Heart of Stone when it debuts in a few weeks?

      Heart of Stone
      Heart of Stone

