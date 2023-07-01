Gal Gadot gives update on Red Notice 2

Despite being absolutely massive for Netflix when it debuted in 2021, we haven't heard a whole bunch about the sequel to Red Notice recently. The original movie that starred Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot is still the "most popular" English movie on the streamer, so as to what's happening with its follow-up, Gadot recently touched on just that in a recent interview with Collider.

When asked about Red Notice 2, Gadot stated: "We're all talking about it. I don't know if I can say anything! I already read the second script and it's... whoo! We're all very excited about it!"

If the movie is still in the scripting phase, something that is no doubt on hold while the Writers Guild of America continues to strike, we probably shouldn't expect to see the film on the streamer anytime soon, as it has yet to move into production and film yet.