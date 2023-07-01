Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Red Notice

Gal Gadot gives update on Red Notice 2

"I already read the second script... We're all very excited about it!"

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Despite being absolutely massive for Netflix when it debuted in 2021, we haven't heard a whole bunch about the sequel to Red Notice recently. The original movie that starred Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot is still the "most popular" English movie on the streamer, so as to what's happening with its follow-up, Gadot recently touched on just that in a recent interview with Collider.

When asked about Red Notice 2, Gadot stated: "We're all talking about it. I don't know if I can say anything! I already read the second script and it's... whoo! We're all very excited about it!"

If the movie is still in the scripting phase, something that is no doubt on hold while the Writers Guild of America continues to strike, we probably shouldn't expect to see the film on the streamer anytime soon, as it has yet to move into production and film yet.

Red Notice

Related texts

0
Red Notice

Red Notice
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

Netflix's $200 million project is never particularly good, but is also never particularly bad.



Loading next content