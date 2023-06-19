Gal Gadot gets shot at, crashes cars, and jumps out of planes in Heart of Stone trailer

Despite Extraction 2 only debuting on Netflix ahead of the weekend, the streamer is ensuring that we are all ripe and ready for more big-budget action flicks, as part of the Tudum event over the weekend, a full trailer has been released for the Gal Gadot-headlined Heart of Stone.

This movie sees Gadot portraying an intelligence agent who has to work to stop a hacker from stealing a powerful weapon that is in the possession of the covert agency she works for. Essentially, it's very Mission Impossible-esque in its theme, and the action seems to fit a similar bill as well.

As in the most recent trailer, we get to see Gadot's Rachel Stone leaping out of planes, crashing cars and bikes, blowing tons of things up, and getting shot at by countless bad guys. If you enjoy your action films, there's a lot to look out for here as well.

As for when Heart of Stone will debut on Netflix, the film is set for an August 11 release date.