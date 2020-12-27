Gal Gadot did not do any reshoots for Snyder's Justice League

You're watching Advertisements

Woman Woman 1984 is soon to release across the globe, bringing another batch of DC's cinematic universe to life. While a lot of Europeans are probably waiting for the chance to watch the movie on VOD (video on demand) on January 13 due to a lot of theatres and cinemas still being closed because of the raging pandemic, Wonder Woman herself recently spoke with MTV News about the movie and even the upcoming Zack Snyder version of Justice League.

As part of the interview reported on by Comicbook.com, Gadot was asked about the reshoots for Snyder's Justice League and her involvement in them. She replied; "I didn't shoot anything, I didn't see anything. And I'm very much looking forward to watch Zack's cut."

This does leave a few questions about Wonder Woman in the alternate version of the movie. We know that the original Justice League was supposed to feature hours of unused footage, but the question remains, what will Diana be doing in them? Especially if Gadot was not required to reshoot anything to fill some of the gaps.

Either way, it shouldn't be long until we can check out the Snyder version of the Justice League as the film is expected to release in 2021 on HBO Max in four-hour long parts, meaning it will likely be another VOD deal for European viewers like myself.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming Wonder Woman below, as well as a teaser trailer for Snyder's Justice League.

Thanks, IGN.