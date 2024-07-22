Gaimin Gladiators win the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters tournament

HQ

One of the bigger tournaments at the Esports World Cup has come to a close. The Dota 2 Riyadh Masters, which featured a $5 million prize pool and saw 20 teams in attendance and battling for a slice of this cash offering, came to an end last night after around three weeks of action. With this in mind, we now have a victor to report on.

Gaimin Gladiators are back at the pinnacle of Dota 2 competition. Last year's runner-up at The International 2023, and the fourth-placing Riyadh Masters 2023 team has taken this tournament following defeating Team Liquid in the grand finals. This result has seen the Gladiators heading back home with $1.5 million in their pockets and a slate of Club Points too, catapulting the organisation to fourth in the Club Championship standings as of right now.

As for what's next for Gaimin Gladiators, the team will be in attendance at The International 2024 in September, where they will be attempting to improve on last year's runner-up result.