Gaimin Gladiators pulls out of The International 2025 citing players wanting to "compete independently"

The International 2025 will no longer feature an appearance from Gaimin Gladiators, as the organisation has decided to pull out of the event, citing its reasons as its players wanting to "compete independently".

In a statement, the team explains: "Despite our best efforts, the team's representatives communicated the players' preference to compete independently, without representing the Gaimin Gladiators banner.

"Due to rules governing roster changes, we could not guarantee a stable or eligible lineup for this year's TI. Under the circumstances, formally withdrawing was the only viable course of action."

The peculiar part about this is that since some of the players have come out and expressed that this isn't accurate, with Quinn "Quinn" Callahan saying: "We explicitly communicated, in writing, that we were ready, willing and able to compete in The International under the Gaimin Gladiators banner. Gaimin Gladiators, however, refused to allow us to do so."

Still, the organisation has noted that it has put the situation under review by its legal team, with plans to share a full and more transparent update "as soon as possible."