G'AIM'E's gun controller can adapt to any screen

We all remember the first time we stepped up to play a game using a gun as a controller. Surrounded by the neon glow and distant pings of an air hockey table, the arcade was the place to be. Sadly, they're not as popular anymore, but people still yearn to use a gun as their controller in a shooter like Time Crisis.

This is where G'AIM'E has stepped in. In introducing a new gun controller, the company has allowed us to relive those nostalgic arcade days. We caught up with G'AIM'E's head of international business Heena Lakhani at CES to talk about the accessory, and how it has adapted to modern screen sizes.

"The technology behind the gun is pretty simple," Lakhani explained. "We've got it's using pre-trained AI data, thousands and hundreds of thousands of data preloaded onto the system."

"It can recognize any screen size from 15 inches to 150 inches. The technology is within the gun itself. You've got a camera here. The system can see and recognize any screen size," she continued. "So the only thing that you'd really have to do is plug in the system, make sure you calibrate, and you're ready to go."

Currently, this setup is only available for a few titles, but if the controller gets more support, we imagine it'll come to more games down the line as well. Check out the full interview for more details below: