Gaijin rejuvenates War Thunder esports with Championships Series

If you weren't already familiar with the War Thunder competitive circuit, you soon will be. Gaijin Entertainment has announced plans to rejuvenate the scene with a new War Thunder Championships Series setup, which will offer action for nine months of the calendar year and be split into four major cups.

The WTCS will kick off its inaugural season this April when the Titan Major happens. This starts with two weekends of qualification action in April, to then be followed by two weekends of finals action in May. Once this is done, a similar setup will be used for Major II: Armored Apex and Major III: Air Superiority, in June and July and September and October, respectively.

There will be a bye-month in August, and the fourth and final Major of the year is planned for November and December too, but this one will be slightly different. Known as the Grand Final: Thunder Cup, this will range three weeks of action and see the best teams looking to be crowned world champion.

As for the rewards for this season, the Grand Final: Thunder Cup will have a €15,000 prize pool, but the season will also serve up over 400,000 Golden Eagles worth of rewards too, with this being in-game spendable currency.

While the WTCS will begin soon, we can also look ahead to community events in China in May, France in July, Poland in August, Germany in October, and Portugal in November.

Stay tuned for more firm information on dates for the WTCS.