Gael Monfils announces his retirement from tennis will come during the 2026 season

Gaël Monfils, one of the most veteran active players in the ATP circuit, has announced his retirement from tennis. But it will not be this year: the Frenchman still has plans to compete throughout 2026, meaning he could be playing his last professional tennis match aged 40 (he recently turned 39 on September 1).

Since turning pro in 2004, Monfils has won 13 titles, including three ATP 500 titles. He managed to reach 35 singles finals, and impressively, has won six of the last seven finals he's played, most of them at ATP 250 tournaments, including one in 2025, the Auckland Open in January, defeating Zizou Bergs. He reached a career best World No. 6 in 2016 (he's currently 53rd).

"I had a racket in my hands for the first time at two and a half, and began playing professionally at 18. Now, after celebrating my 39th birthday just a month ago, I'd like to share that the year ahead will be my last as a professional tennis player", he posted on social media.

"The opportunity to turn my passion into a profession is a privilege I have cherished during every match and moment of my 21-year career. Though this game means the world to me, I am tremendously at peace with my decision to retire at the end of the 2026 tennis season".