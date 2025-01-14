Gabriel Jesus' injury "not looking good at all", says Arteta, Arsenal boss

HQ

Arsenal's defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup, in the penalty shootout, was a big blow to Mike Arteta's team at a crucial point of the season if they want to keep pursuing Liverpool in the Premier League. But that was not the only bad news for the London team: the worst predictions regarding Gabriel Jesus seem to be true.

When the Brazilian was stretchered off at the 41st minute, many people feared the worst: an ACL injury (breaking the anterior cruciate ligament) an injury suffered sometimes by athletes in the knee, that not only is incredibly painful, it carries a very long recovery time, of many months, sometimes nearly a year.

And Arteta, ahead of Wednesday match against Tottenham Hotspur, the north London derby, said that "It is not looking good at all". He refused to confirm the extent of the injury, but all points sign to an ACL tearing or break. "I don't want to confirm anything until we have the final report this afternoon. We were very worried after the game and we are very worried today."

It is also a big blow for Brazilian team. In his last seven games for Arsenal, the forward scored six goals. Now, Arsenal will depend on Kai Havertz at the centre-forward position. There's still time to try and sign a new player in the winter transfer market, something that Arteta had requested previously, and now seems like a top priority if they want to keep fighting for titles this year.