Gabe Newell: There are aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 that are just brilliant

Cyberpunk 2077 is still a hot potato in the video game industry, with tons of gamers feeling they didn't get what they were promised from CD Projekt Red. All the technical shortcomings hasn't exactly helped them either. But the Valve co-founder Game Newell is more positive and think CD Projekt Red will get it right in the end, and says some parts of the game "are just brilliant".

It is in an interview with 1news from New Zealand, Newell explains his view on the debacle:

"I have a lot of sympathy with a situation that every game developer finds themselves in. All I know is that there are a lot of very happy gamers in the PC space, which are the ones that are most visible to us.

There are aspects of the game that are just brilliant, and it shows a tremendous amount of work — it's unfair to throw stones at any other developer, because just getting something as complex and ambitious as that out the door is pretty amazing."

Newell also says that even if it will take some time, CD Projekt Red are great developers and have a history of not abandoning their products:

"They have a long history of doing a great job, of continuing to invest in their products over time and I suspect that they're going to be very good at making their customers happy over time."

Do you agree with Newell that Cyberpunk 2077 in some cases are brilliant and that we'll look back on the game in the future and feel happy about it?