Gabe Newell prefers the Xbox Series X to the PlayStation 5

Valve hasn't been doing a whole lot for consoles recently, and it's putting all its efforts into Steam. But when the co-founder of Valve, Gabe Newell recently was interviewed by The Project about which console he prefers between Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X - he didn't have any doubt and said that he prefers the latter. When the host asked why Newell replied:

"Because it's better!

I don't have a stake in that race. Obviously, we do most of our development on personal computers, but of the two I would definitely go with an Xbox."

Newell currently resides in New Zealand and has been since the coronavirus outbreak. Newell went on vacation down under when the corona pandemic started and simply hasn't been able to get back home since then.

