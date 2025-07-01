English
G7 urges Iran nuclear talks amid fragile ceasefire

Foreign ministers call for renewed diplomacy following a halt in Israel-Iran hostilities.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. On Monday, G7 foreign ministers have expressed support for the current ceasefire between Israel and Iran while encouraging the swift return to negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, according to a joint statement.

"We call for the resumption of negotiations, resulting in a comprehensive, verifiable and durable agreement that addresses Iran's nuclear program," the G7 foreign ministers said, urging "all parties to avoid actions that could further destabilize the region."

Their joint statement underlines the need for a verifiable and lasting agreement, as regional tensions remain high despite a pause in direct conflict. The group also denounced recent threats against the UN nuclear chief, urging Iran to cooperate with international inspectors.

World leaders, including Trump, Macron, Meloni, Carney, Starmer, Merz, von der Leyen, Costa, and Ishiba, attend the G7 Summit meeting on June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Alberta, hosted by Canada // Shutterstock

