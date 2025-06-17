English
G7 summit sees United States and United Kingdom sign tariff deal

Trade agreement aims to boost aerospace and auto industries amid ongoing metal disputes.

The latest news on the United States and United Kingdom. During the ongoing G7 summit, the United States and United Kingdom finalized a trade deal easing tariffs on critical British exports such as aerospace parts and vehicles.

"Bringing trade deals into force can take several months, yet we are delivering on the first set of agreements in a matter of weeks. And we won't stop there," United Kingdom Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said in a statement.

The agreement represents progress in transatlantic trade relations, though disagreements over steel and aluminum tariffs persist. Both sides emphasized their commitment to resolving outstanding issues swiftly. As always, stay tuned for further updates.

WASHINGTON - Feb 27, 2025: President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer hold a joint press conference at the White House // Shutterstock

