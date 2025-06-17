G7 summit overshadowed by Israel-Iran conflict

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . We now know that this year's G7 meeting in Canada has been largely eclipsed by the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, leading United States President Donald Trump to leave the summit ahead of schedule.

"Much was accomplished, but because of what's going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," United States Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X.

However, Trump did concur with a collective statement advocating for the de-escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran: "We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza."