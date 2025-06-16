English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

G7 leaders gather in Canada to address the Israel-Iran conflict

Summit in Canada opens with urgent calls to prevent further regional destabilization.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran. As G7 leaders gathered in the Canadian Rockies starting on Sunday, the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict took center stage, overshadowing other summit priorities.

You might be interested:

"This will be a successful meeting if Donald Trump doesn't have an eruption that disrupts the entire gathering. Anything above and beyond that is gravy," stated Roland Paris, a former foreign policy adviser to Justin Trudeau.

With deadly missile exchanges continuing and threats escalating on both sides, calls for restraint echoed among participants. Some leaders pushed for renewed diplomacy, while others emphasized Israel's right to respond. As always, stay tuned for further updates.

G7 leaders gather in Canada to address the Israel-Iran conflict
G7 flags of countries of Group of Seven Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Japan, USA states, United Kingdom. Blue sky background // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelIranCanadaFranceGermanyItalyJapanUnited KingdomUnited States


Loading next content