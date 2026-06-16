G7 leaders commit for a coordinated response to the re-emerging Ebola outbreak in DR Congo and Uganda

HQ

Leaders of G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and United States), and joined by other four partner countries, Egypt, India, Kenya and the Republic of Korea, have launched a joint statement calling for a strong and coordinated response to the "re-emerging" outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The new ebola epidemic broke in May 2026 in the Ituri Province of DR Congo, and has so far caused 192 confirmed death in DR Congo and two in Uganda. The leaders of G7 say that medical treatment and response logistics are challenging because the current outbreak is located in an isolated, conflict-affected area. "To minimize the outbreak's impact, we must ensure that the virus remains confined to as small an area as possible, where we can surge medical and humanitarian resources."

They also warn that existing vaccines, diagnostics and treatments are "not fully effective" against the viral strain of this outbreak, and must work to "facilitate the development and effective delivery of dedicated vaccines, diagnostics and treatments to fight this outbreak over the next months".

G7 leaders say they are committed to overcome those challenges. They say that United States had deployed more than 370 million dollars in health and humanitarian resources, and are committed to spending up to 500 million dollars more, in addition to 650 million dollars in humanitarian support for the Great Lakes region, while the European Union has deployed 493 million euros in emergency aid, vaccines and treatments.