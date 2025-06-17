G7 backs Israel and identifies Iran as regional instability source

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . In a statement issued late on Monday, the G7 nations have publicly supported Israel's right to defend itself while condemning Iran as a key factor of instability in the Middle East.



"We reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians."

"Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror. We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza."

They also expressed readiness to protect energy market stability amid growing concerns: "We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability."