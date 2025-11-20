G2 Minnesota confirms its 2025/26 Call of Duty League roster

HQ

Just yesterday, we reported on the news of the Vancouver Surge's Call of Duty League roster for the 2025/26 season, which will start properly in December with the first rounds of league play. Ahead of that date, this coming weekend to be exact, we can look forward to a Kickoff event hosted by Monster Energy that will see the various CDL teams in attendance as well as a handful of Challengers rosters too.

With this being the case, the recently rebranded G2 Minnesota has finally revealed its roster for the coming season, with it made up of mostly new players, with one returning star from the Minnesota Rokkr. The roster looks as follows:



Justice "Estreal" McMillan



Kyle "Kremp" Haworth



Cesar "Skyz" Bueno



Paul "Mamba" Solano



As is the case with Estreal, Daniel "Loony" Loza returns from the Rokkr to coach this revamped team, which no doubt has grand ambitions for the upcoming season.