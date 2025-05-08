G2 Hel makes history by becoming first women's team to be promoted to Tier 2 League of Legends esports

HQ

While some esports have dedicated women's circuits that are designed to promote inclusivity and act as a platform to encourage female esports development, League of Legends is behind on this front. Women's teams and female players have to battle the odds to professionally compete, and while that has been challenging, one organisation is making headway.

Just recently, G2 Hel, the women's sister team of G2 Esports, has been promoted to Liga Nexo, the European Regional League that operates in Spain. This means that the squad is the first female roster to be promoted to Tier 2 competitive League of Legends.

G2 Hel joins Kawaii Kiwis and Monta Club as the other two teams who were promoted during the Split 2 Relegations for the ERL. While there is no date set in place for when Split 3 will commence, the team will be tasked with facing new challenges like Oxygen Gaming, the winners of Split 2's Playoffs, when the action kicks off.