G2 Gozen locks down its in-game Valorant leader with two-year contract extension

G2 Gozen has actually gone through a bit of a rebuilding phase as of late, as April saw the team's head coach depart, then Petra "Petra" Stoker heading to the bench as she explores other opportunities, with her role on the team filled by Esllene "Akita" Xu, while Drew "DrewSpark" Spark-Whitworth joined as the replacement head coach. With so much movement it'll no doubt settle many G2 fans to hear that the team is also looking to have some consistency too, as the organisation has come to an agreement to extend Michaela "mimi" Lintrup.

The team's in-game leader has signed a two-year contract extension that sees her tied to G2 Gozen until the end of the 2027 season. With this being the case, G2 will no doubt be pushing to retain its dominance in the Game Changers EMEA circuit all while attempting to once again get over the line and to win a World Championship, something it hasn't done since 2022.