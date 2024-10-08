G2 Gozen continue Valorant Game Changers dominance with third EMEA win on the season

HQ

There are perhaps no teams in the current whole Valorant competitive scene that have been on a more dominant run than G2 Esports' all-women's side G2 Gozen. The roster is a surefire favourite in every tournament it enters, something that for the 2024 season has resulted in win-after-win-after-win. The roster has now added another trophy to its collection.

Following winning the Valorant Champions Tour: Game Changers EMEA Stage 1 and Stage 2, G2 Gozen has now also come out on top of the Stage 3 tournament. With this result, G2 Gozen has punched its ticket to the Game Changers Championship (which it did prior with the last two victories too...), where no doubt the team will be a favourite to continue its recent form and also come out on top on the global stage as well.

Do you think that G2 Gozen can claim a victory at the World Championship too?