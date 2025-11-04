G2 Gozen back on top with Valorant Game Changers EMEA Stage 3 win

HQ

Last year, despite failing to win the Valorant Game Changers Championship, was a year all about G2 Gozen in the EMEA division, as the women's team won each of the three stages and then came third in the Championship too. 2025 hasn't been as kind, as G2 Gozen did not win the first nor second tournament, but it is now back on track at the most crucial time of the year.

Over the weekend, the EMEA Stage 3 event came to a close and in that event G2 Gozen managed to overcome Twisted Minds Orchid and lift the trophy and claim the $17.4K cash prize.

With this tournament now in the books, we do at least know the 10 teams who will be present at the Championship, with the teams seeded as follows.

Upper Bracket Round 1:



Ninetails vs. Nova Esports GC



MiBR GC vs. GiantX GC



Upper Bracket Quarterfinals:



G2 Gozen vs. Winner of Ninetails/Nova



Team Liquid Brazil vs. KRU Blaze



Shopify Rebellion Gold vs. Winner of MiBR/GiantX



Xipto GC vs. Karmine Corp GC



The Game Changers Championship will kick off on November 20 and run for 10 days, with the action set to be held in South Korea in Seoul's LoL Park. Who do you think will come out on top, perhaps G2 Gozen can return to the mountaintop like it did in 2022?