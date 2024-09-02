G2 Esports take the LEC Season Finals

HQ

G2 Esports prove once again to be a completely different beast under pressure, and have won the LEC Season Finals Grand Final, taking down Fnatic 3-1 in the series.

With this victory, which is impressive in and of itself, G2 complete a perfect domestic run which fans are calling the LEC Grand Slam.

The organisation are the first to ever do this, due to the fact that the format of three splits with a season finals is relatively new. Still, the level of consistent domestic dominance showcased by this G2 roster is extremely impressive - winning Winter, Spring, Summer, and now Season Finals.

In what has become recent tradition, Fnatic took the loss on the chin, softening the blow for fans with some humour via their X profile:

As ever for Fnatic fans in recent memory, there were moments in the series, but still a long way to go before the organisation can truly compete with its storied rival on the same footing.

Plus, some curses are simply too powerful to overcome:

But, to end on a positive note for everyone involved, Worlds is just around the corner, and it's coming to Europe. It's time to come together, aim high, and punch harder, and show once and for all that LEC is the best in the West.