G2 Esports partners up with Nord Esports to create League of Legends team G2 Nord

HQ

G2 Esports has revealed that in the coming season of competitive League of Legends, it will both have a presence in the premier League of Legends EMEA Championship as G2 Esports, but also in the DACH EMEA Regional League known as the Prime League as part of a new collaborative squad created with Nord Esports.

G2 Nord, as it is known, has been formed, with this being an ERL team that will look to compete in the lower division tournament with the intent to "build the strongest League of Legends team in Germany, establish itself as a top EMEA Masters contender, and develop high-potential players within G2's established competitive framework."

The team will have the resources and tools that its premier LoL team has access to, and as per the confirmed roster, this has been announced as follows.



Top: Francesco "Shelfmade" Cardia



Jungle: Mark "Markoon" van Woensel



Mid: Alex "Toasty" Chea



AD Carry: Khalil "Rin" Sahraoui



Support: Timo "Tockimo" Bock



Head Coach: Nicolas Perez



We're expecting news about where we will first see the team in action in the coming weeks.