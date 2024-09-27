G2 Esports has parted ways with one of its Valorant stars

HQ

G2 Esports will be in the market for a replacement Valorant star, as it has recently been confirmed that one of its five members is exiting the team and looking to explore alternative options.

Specifically, it's Jacob "icy" Lange who is moving on from the Valorant Champions Tour-partnered team. It's unclear what the future will hold for Icy or likewise who G2 Esports is looking at as a replacement for him ahead of the 2025 season kicking off in the New Year.

Who do you think G2 Esports should sign as a replacement?