G2 Esports has ended its Dota 2 partnership with Invictus Gaming

Back at the end of 2023, G2 Esports announced plans to team up with Invictus Gaming for a Dota 2 partnership that would see the two organisations coming together to operate a competitive roster in the scene. Well, it seems like that partnership hasn't been as successful as expected as 10 months later that partnership has come to an end.

As noted in a social post, we're told: "We want to thank iG for helping us expand our presence in China and launch our first team in the region. We also want to thank our G2 x iG DOTA 2 players for representing G2 on the world stage."

G2 Esports has said that just because this partnership has come to an end doesn't mean that the team's grand plans in China are coming to an end. G2 affirms: "We're still committed to building our fanbase in China. We'll continue to support our local fans and we hope to be back with more in the future, watch this space."

It's unclear what the future holds for G2 Esports in the world of competitive Dota 2.