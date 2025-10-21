G2 Esports fakes out fans with G2 Berlin Call of Duty League rebranding before re-committing to Minnesota

HQ

While the Call of Duty League was originally conceived as a global league, it has become a North American-based league. As of writing, there is only one team not based on the continent, and that's the recently rebranded and relocated Riyadh Falcons. Each of the rest are located in the US or Canada, and that will remain as such.

Recently, G2 Esports announced a rebranding of its Minnesota Rokkr team, a move that suggested they were leaving the US and heading to Berlin, Germany to the country where the parent organisation is based. However, this was just a trick, as it was soon confirmed afterwards that the team isn't leaving Minnesota even if it is rebranding to become G2 Minnesota.

The big question now is who G2 Minnesota will sign to represent them in the coming CDL season, which is expected to kick off in December.