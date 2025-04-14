G2 Esports extends Caps for until the end of the 2027 season

HQ

G2 Esports has announced that it has decided to tie down League of Legends mid-laner Rasmus "Caps" Borregaard Winther for the foreseeable future. Despite having some contract concerns in the midst of the 2025 season, the pair have come to an agreement that will see Caps continuing to wear G2's signature colours all the way until the end of the 2027 season.

This was affirmed in a post on X, where we're told the following: "Legacy. Dynasty. Caps. Contract renewed until the end of 2027."

There is no mention of contract value and size, but this will no doubt settle the stomach of many G2 fans, as the rest of the players are at least tied to contracts until the end of the 2026 season.