G2 Esports drops the majority of its Teamfight Tactics team

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It seems like the German G2 Esports is having second thoughts about its return to competitive Teamfight Tactics, as following signing an all-French team back in March, the organisation has decided to part ways with many of these newly introduced players.

In a social media post, G2 Esports confirms that Muhammed "Canbizz" Canbaz, Enzo "Enzosx" Bordonzotti, and Laurent "Pas de Bol" Cidere have all been released from their positions on the organisation's Teamfight Tactics squad, with only Emre "Double61" Demirtas remaining.

There is no word as to what will come next for G2 Esports' TFT plans, but with no immediate matches on the horizon and rather disappointing results too, it certainly doesn't seem like the organisation's foray into the esport has been successful so far.