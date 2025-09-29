G2 Esports crowned LEC Summer Finals champions

HQ

Yesterday was a massive day for competitive League of Legends, as it signified the end of many of the regional leagues for the 2025 season. This included the League of Legends EMEA Championship, which hosted its Summer Finals in Madrid in front of a live audience.

After a gruelling run of action, the finals saw G2 Esports and KOI facing off once again, repeating the upper bracket final from two weeks ago. Ultimately, it saw a repeat too, as G2 Esports proved to be the better team, overcoming KOI in a convincing 3-0 fashion and claiming the 2025 LEC trophy for its own.

This means that the LEC's three Worlds 2025 candidates are G2 Esports, KOI, and Fnatic, with Fnatic getting the spot after eliminating Karmine Corp in the lower bracket semi-final and then losing to KOI in the lower bracket final to secure third overall in the tournament.