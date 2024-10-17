G2 Esports and GiantX will battle it out in the Valorant Spotlight Series EMEA finals next week

HQ

While the Valorant Champions Tour season is over for 2024, there is still plenty of competitive Valorant to enjoy and bask in. One such event is the ongoing Spotlight Series, which for the EMEA region has been running for the past week. In fact, it's been running for so long that we now have the finalists locked in.

Following a busy competition, both G2 Esports and GiantX have qualified for the grand finale, which will be hosted as soon as next week, during the Paris Games Week, and on October 24. The teams will be battling it out for a trophy and the largest slice of the €25,000 prize pool that remains.

Who do you think is most likely to come out on top of the Spotlight Series?