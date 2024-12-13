G2 announces new LoL roster heading into 2025

HQ

Following their exit at the 2024 Worlds tournament, League of Legends team G2 has gone back to the drawing board it seems, bringing on some fresh talent to make for a better run in 2025.

G2 is replacing Swedish jungler Yike with French jungler SkewMond, and Labrov will be the new support player for the team, swapping out Slovenian support player Mikyx. The team announced the news on Twitter/X (via Esports News UK) with a comedic skit.

This news follows the departure of assistant coach Duffman, and so it seems that G2 is really shaking things up before it heads into the next season.