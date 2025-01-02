G-Man's voice actor posts a cryptic teaser online

HQ

A lot of us imagined we'd never see Half-Life 3. Valve has that thing about not being able to count to three, and it has been so long since we saw anything Half-Life related (until Alyx came along) that a lot of us believed the universe to be something left in the past.

However, more and more rumours continue to surface, and the latest bit of information that has people believing it's finally happening is a cryptic post from G-Man's voice actor Mike Shapiro. Shapiro isn't known for posting, and last came out of the woodwork for Alyx.

In the video below (via PCGamesN), in his G-Man voice, Shapiro says "may the next quarter-century deliver as many unexpected surprises as did the millennium's first. Then again, time is fluid, like music... See you in the new year."

People are going to pick apart each word in this post, but until we get something more substantial, we're remaining sceptical of this being the start of Half-Life 3's publicity.