F-Zero X is coming to Nintendo Switch Online

One more retro title is landing onto Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack shortly, and that is F-Zero X, a racing game that was originally released to N64 back in July 1998. Now, those who have subscribed to the above-mentioned online service will soon be able to enjoy some high speed fun when F-Zero X officially lands on the hybrid console on March 11 - so, in 2 days.

Here's the introduction of the game, via Nintendo:

"Choose from 30 different hover-car racers, including updated versions of the Blue Falcon and other vehicles from the original F-Zero game, and get ready to hit the acceleration! Race to the finish line on tracks that twist and turn through the air. However, you will have to avoid the other 29 cars on the track or else face the consequences! If you're in a competitive mood, try to win a Grand Prix Cup, get the fastest lap time in a Time Trial, or destroy the competition in a Death Race. You can also challenge three friends in the Versus mode. With five separate play modes, hidden vehicles and courses, and an excellent soundtrack, F-Zero X is a worthy racing title to return to!"

