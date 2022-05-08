Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Redout 2

F-Zero and Wipeout fans should check out Redout 2

It'll be launching later this month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

If you've missed futuristic anti-gravity racing just as much as we have, then you should probably check out Redout 2. It just got a confirmed release date for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X and it's not far off at all.

In fact, Redout 2 will be release on May 26. We can look forward to "36 unique racetracks" (all of them also playable reversed), a massive career mode and plenty of customisation "with an incredible selection of propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, intercoolers, flaps, magnets, wings, spoilers, rocket engines, paints and more"

There's also online multiplayer for up to twelve people in what sounds like a pretty impressive package. As long as the core racing is good, it sounds like we might be in for something interesting later this month.

HQ
Redout 2
Redout 2Redout 2
Redout 2Redout 2
Redout 2Redout 2

Related texts



Loading next content