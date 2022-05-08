F-Zero and Wipeout fans should check out Redout 2

If you've missed futuristic anti-gravity racing just as much as we have, then you should probably check out Redout 2. It just got a confirmed release date for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X and it's not far off at all.

In fact, Redout 2 will be release on May 26. We can look forward to "36 unique racetracks" (all of them also playable reversed), a massive career mode and plenty of customisation "with an incredible selection of propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, intercoolers, flaps, magnets, wings, spoilers, rocket engines, paints and more"

There's also online multiplayer for up to twelve people in what sounds like a pretty impressive package. As long as the core racing is good, it sounds like we might be in for something interesting later this month.