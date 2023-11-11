FX's Alien series won't likely arrive before 2025

HQ

In a recent interview with TheWrap, creator Noah Hawley has shared that FX's Alien TV series won't likely premiere until the first half of 2025.

Hawley told the outlet, "We're all just waiting for the strike, and it will end. The plan right now is to go back in January and be shooting in February, and looks like shoot until July or so, which puts the air date somewhere in the first half of '25."

Later in the interview, Hawley also noted how far the show was along in filming. He said "I was able to complete filming most of the first hour. That said, I wasn't able to film anything with my star. So I still have the bulk of the show to film, and we have seven more hours to shoot."